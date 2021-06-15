The Morning Show June 15 2021 10:53am 06:38 Having reopening anxiety? Tips for a burnout-free summer Resilience educator Komal Minhas joins The Morning Show to share some strategies for tackling burnout, and the importance of setting personal and professional boundaries post-pandemic. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7951059/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7951059/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?