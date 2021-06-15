Menu

The Morning Show
June 15 2021 10:34am
05:55

#PlaidForDad: Eric McCormack on his personal connection to prostate cancer

‘One in nine men are diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime.’ Canadian actor Eric McCormack drops by The Morning Show to talk about the ‘Plaid for Dad’ campaign.

