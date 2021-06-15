Menu

Global News Morning Toronto
June 15 2021 10:03am
04:56

Restaurants face financial hurdles despite reopening

Global News Business Correspondent, Anne Gaviola, breaks down the financial hurdles facing restaurants, including the strain of staffing issues and the weight of delivery service fees.

