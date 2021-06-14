Menu

Collision
June 14 2021 6:46pm
00:49

No serious injuries after train and semi collide near Nobleford

Emergency crews in southern Alberta were busy Monday responding to a collision between a train and a semi near Nobleford. Quinn Campbell has the details.

