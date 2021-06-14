COVID-19: B.C. not yet open for visitors from other provinces

At Monday’s Step 2 restart briefing, officials announce British Columbians can now travel throughout the province. A reporter asks if that will encourage out-of-province travellers from visiting and increase transmission. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says people need to continue to get tested and vaccinated to prevent the spread of the virus. Premier John Horgan’s advice to other Canadians is, “we’re going to welcome you down the road, but not today. If you don’t have business in British Columbia, our preference is to stay where you are.”