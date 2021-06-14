COVID-19: What could cause B.C. to step back in restart plan?

B.C. premier John Horgan answers a reporter’s question about the speed of the province’s restart plan and what will happen if COVID-19 numbers get out of control. Horgan says the province has been “thoughtful and methodical” about the plan forward and British Columbians still need to follow the advice of officials. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry agrees this is a step-by-step progression and officials are “letting the data” speak for itself. She also states that while there are still many unknowns about the virus, she doesn’t expect the province to go backwards, but we maybe need to slow down. “We can manage that risk, we can live with this virus.”