Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
June 12 2021 10:06pm
01:57

‘Boy Holding A Shark’ artwork already sparking conversations

A yet to be installed public artwork is already causing controversy along Vancouver’s False Creek seawall. Paul Johnson has more on the polarizing ‘Boy Holding A Shark’ sculpture.

Advertisement

Video Home