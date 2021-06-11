Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
June 11 2021 7:53pm
02:15

Nanoose Bay high jumper leaps to fourth Olympic games

At age 34, Nanoose Bay high jumper Mike Mason is still going strong and is pretty much assured of competing in his fourth Olympic Games next month in Tokyo. Barry Deley reports.

