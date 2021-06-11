The Morning Show June 11 2021 12:01pm 05:27 TMS Couch-ella: Ruth B. performs her song ‘Situation’ Juno winner Ruth B. talks about living in New York and her digital tour for her latest album ‘Moments in Between’ on The Morning Show. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7941935/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7941935/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?