Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Morning Show
June 11 2021 12:00pm
04:43

Laura Dave’s novel ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ will soon be a series starring Julia Roberts

Author Laura Dave joins The Morning Show to talk about her bestselling novel ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ being turned into a series starring Julia Roberts.

Advertisement

Video Home