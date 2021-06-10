Menu

Canada
June 10 2021 7:09pm
01:53

Kenney says province looking at incentives for COVID-19 vaccines

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says the province is looking at possible incentives to get Albertans who are hesitant to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, to get a shot.

