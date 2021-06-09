Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Montreal
June 9 2021 9:26am
03:08

Solar Eclipse: What You Should Know

Montrealers will be able to observe a spectacular sunrise partial solar eclipse. The Backyard Astronomer, Gary Boyle joins Global’s Eramelinda Boquer with eye-safety tips and innovative ways to catch a glimpse

Advertisement

Video Home