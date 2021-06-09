Global News Morning Montreal June 9 2021 9:26am 03:08 Solar Eclipse: What You Should Know Montrealers will be able to observe a spectacular sunrise partial solar eclipse. The Backyard Astronomer, Gary Boyle joins Global’s Eramelinda Boquer with eye-safety tips and innovative ways to catch a glimpse <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7934005/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7934005/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?