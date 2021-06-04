Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
June 4 2021 6:59am
06:06

Love Your Local: The Grateful Wardrobe

Located in downtown Halifax, The Grateful Wardrobe offers a wide selection of high-quality, pre-owned clothing with proceeds going towards helping those living with mental illness.

