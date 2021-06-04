Global News Morning Halifax June 4 2021 6:59am 06:06 Love Your Local: The Grateful Wardrobe Located in downtown Halifax, The Grateful Wardrobe offers a wide selection of high-quality, pre-owned clothing with proceeds going towards helping those living with mental illness. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7921070/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7921070/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?