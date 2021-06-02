Menu

Global News Morning BC
June 2 2021 11:16am
04:17

Health Matters: Variety to fund autism assessments

Parent advocate David Namkung discusses his son Moses’s autism diagnosis and the importance of an autism assessment. This comes as Variety announces it will fund private assessments.

