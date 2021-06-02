Kenney defends contentious Canadian history, laments cancel culture after Calgary school renamed
The horrific findings of the remains of 215 Indigenous children buried in unmarked graves at a residential school in Kamloops, B.C., have led to calls for the names of those involved in setting up the school system to be removed from schools and monuments across Canada. Premier Jason Kenney is speaking against that and as Sarah Komadina reports, the Grand Chief of Treaty Six is calling Kenney’s comments appalling and insensitive.