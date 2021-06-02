Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
June 2 2021 7:50am
07:01

Nova Scotia’s Matchmaker

Jean-eva Dickie is Nova Scotia’s only professional matchmaker and has turned her passion for matching and coaching singles into a successful business.

