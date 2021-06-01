Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
June 1 2021 9:18pm
02:02

Tk’emlúps te Secwepemc asking for time and space to grieve

The Tk’emlúps te Secwepemc have asked for space to grieve, following the discovery of the remains of 215 children at the former Kamloops Residential School site. Neetu Garcha reports.

