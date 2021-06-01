Menu

The Morning Show
June 1 2021 10:50am
05:42

Steve Patterson on his new book ‘dad up!’

Comedian Steve Patterson joins The Morning Show to talk about fatherhood, family and his latest book ‘dad up!’

