Global News at 11 Edmonton June 1 2021 1:30am 02:08 Maskwacis honours lives of 215 children found at residential school site A vigil was held Monday by the four nations of Maskwacis to acknowledge the discovery of the remains of 215 children at a Kamloops residential school. Sarah Komadina reports. Deaths of children found buried by B.C. residential school mourned at Maskwacis vigil