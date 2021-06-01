Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 11 Edmonton
June 1 2021 1:30am
02:08

Maskwacis honours lives of 215 children found at residential school site

A vigil was held Monday by the four nations of Maskwacis to acknowledge the discovery of the remains of 215 children at a Kamloops residential school. Sarah Komadina reports.

Advertisement

Video Home