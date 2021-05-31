Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
May 31 2021 7:59pm
01:45

42 recommendations made after Alberta long-term care review

A new report into Alberta’s long-term care system is making 42 recommendations to improve quality of care. As Tom Vernon explains, the government says it plans to act right away.

