Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
May 31 2021 5:54pm
03:09

Brampton book club fosters love of reading through Black-focused literature

Love of Literature is a book club that connects Black youth with their peers to help them celebrate their identity through literature. Susan Hay has the story.

Advertisement

Video Home