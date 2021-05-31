Menu

Entertainment
May 31 2021 10:11am
03:54

What To Watch This Week – May 31 – June 6

Carlos Bustamante, Entertainment Reporter at ET Canada, shares what to watch this week with Global News Morning’s Kahla Evans.

