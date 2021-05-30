Menu

Global News Morning BC
May 30 2021 1:31pm
08:02

Global BC political panel: May 30th

Our political panel discusses the possibility of vaccine passports and whether it is time to provide a timeline for the reopening of the Canada-U.S. border.

