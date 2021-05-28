Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
May 28 2021 8:04pm
01:57

Federal panel calls for end to mandatory hotel quarantine rules

A federal panel has called for an end to the requirement that air travellers quarantine in hotels. But as Aaron McArthur reports, a B.C. expert says that would be premature.

