Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Halifax
May 28 2021 6:11am
06:00

Destigmatizing Periods

Former lawyer turned menstrual hygiene advocate and business owner, Rachael Newton, is normalizing periods through education and awareness.

Advertisement

Video Home