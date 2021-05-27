Menu

Crime
May 27 2021 1:49am
01:36

One man taken to hospital after stabbing at Sunset Beach

One man was rushed to hospital after a shocking stabbing Wednesday afternoon at Sunset Beach Park. Grace Ke has the details.

