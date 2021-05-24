Menu

Global News at 10 Weekend Saskatoon
May 24 2021 6:23pm
01:56

Gabruch leading Huskies both on and off of the pitch

Maya Gabruch has long been a leader on the U of S women’s soccer team, and has now been recognized among the brightest in USports after joining 16 others in leadership program.

