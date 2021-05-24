Global News Morning BC May 24 2021 11:59am 05:03 Tech Talk: Google unveils new technologies Tech Expert Mike Agerbo discusses the latest technology Google hopes to bring to market soon. He also looks at Amazon’s new tablets, including two aimed at kids. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7888925/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7888925/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?