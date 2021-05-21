Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
May 21 2021 6:41am
06:21

Nova Scotian Living with Schizophrenia Shares Her Story

Lesley McCuaig was diagnosed with Schizophrenia in her early thirties and is now bravely sharing her story in hopes of helping others with their diagnosis, and destigmatizing the illness.

