Global News Morning Halifax May 21 2021 6:41am 06:21 Nova Scotian Living with Schizophrenia Shares Her Story Lesley McCuaig was diagnosed with Schizophrenia in her early thirties and is now bravely sharing her story in hopes of helping others with their diagnosis, and destigmatizing the illness.