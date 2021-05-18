Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
May 18 2021 10:14pm
02:47

New DNA technology being used in notorious Vancouver cold case

Investigators are hoping new DNA technology will help them solve the notorious Babes in the Woods homicides that date back nearly 70 years. Sarah MacDonald reports.

