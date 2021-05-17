Prince Albert May 17 2021 11:09pm 00:44 Local state of emergency declared in Prince Albert as wildfire burns nearby An ordered evacuation is being issued by the City of Prince Albert, the rural municipalities of Buckland and Garden River due to a wildfire. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7871169/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7871169/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?