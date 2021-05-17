Menu

Prince Albert
May 17 2021 11:09pm
00:44

Local state of emergency declared in Prince Albert as wildfire burns nearby

An ordered evacuation is being issued by the City of Prince Albert, the rural municipalities of Buckland and Garden River due to a wildfire.

