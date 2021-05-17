Menu

Canada
May 17 2021 4:38pm
01:26

Alberta could cross 50% first-dose vaccination threshold soon

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says the province could soon surpass the 50 per cent threshold for eligible Albertans receiving the first-dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

