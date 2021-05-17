Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Morning Montreal
May 17 2021 9:36am
03:56

150th Anniversary of Meteorological Services in Canada

Weather forecasts are a big part of our daily lives. But that wasn’t always the case. Global’s Eramelinda Boquer takes us on a look back to the beginning of Canada’s National Weather Service.

Advertisement

Video Home