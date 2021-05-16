News May 16 2021 8:00pm 01:52 Regina restaurants get ready for in-person dining to resume on Monday As summer like weather continues in Regina, restaurants staff are preparing to resume in-person dining services on Monday , Taz Dhaliwal has more on how the local prep is going. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7867459/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7867459/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?