NHL
May 14 2021 10:30pm
04:34

RAW: Winnipeg Jets Blake Wheeler Interview – May 14

Winnipeg Jets captain Blake Wheeler talks about their 4-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday at Bell MTS Place.

