bridge repairs
May 14 2021 1:30pm
02:01

Emergency work on Île-aux-Tourtes bridge causes traffic headaches

Emergency work to keep the structure safe is causing traffic headaches for commuters who use the Île-aux-Tourtes bridge. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines has the latest details.

