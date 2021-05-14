Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Entertainment
May 14 2021 10:05am
04:14

Finding your dream vacation property

HGTV Canada’s Scott McGillivray joins Global News Morning’s Kahla Evans with more on the premiere of Scott’s Vacation House Rules and how we can find our own dream vacation property.

Advertisement

Video Home