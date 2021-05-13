Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
May 13 2021 6:27pm
01:42

Muslims in Ontario celebrate somber Eid as Israeli-Hamas clashes continue

Many Ontarians with family caught in renewed violence between Hamas and Israel are worried for the safety of their loved ones. Kamil Karamali reports.

