Global News Morning BC
May 13 2021 11:31am
04:05

Pressure mounts on Canada to come up with a travel restart plan

Canada’s national airline carriers are looking to Ottawa for a travel restart plan. Travel Consultant Claire Newell discusses what that may potentially look like.

