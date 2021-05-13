The Morning Show May 13 2021 10:22am 05:38 New Kids on the Block star Jonathan Knight on his new show ‘Farmhouse Fixer’ Musician and actor Jonathan Knight joins The Morning Show to tell us why he swapped his microphone for a hammer in his latest HGTV Canada show. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7858550/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7858550/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?