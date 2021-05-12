Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
May 12 2021 9:29pm
03:05

Consumer Matters: Should B.C. have a ‘cooling off’ period for home buying?

Global’s Consumer Matters reporter Anne Drewa looks at the push for a ‘cooling off period’, to better protect prospective home buyers.

Advertisement

Video Home