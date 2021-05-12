Global News Hour at 6 BC May 12 2021 9:29pm 03:05 Consumer Matters: Should B.C. have a ‘cooling off’ period for home buying? Global’s Consumer Matters reporter Anne Drewa looks at the push for a ‘cooling off period’, to better protect prospective home buyers. As subject-free offers rise in B.C.’s hot real estate market, experts call for cooling off period <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7857671/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7857671/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?