Global News Hour at 6 BC May 12 2021 9:17pm 02:01 Vancouver Mayor defends city’s drug decriminalization plan Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart is defending his plan for decriminalizing drugs, against claims by activists that they haven’t been included in the process. Nadia Stewart reports. No time for drug decriminalization plan redo, Vancouver mayor says <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7857652/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7857652/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?