Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Entertainment
May 12 2021 10:05am
04:37

Local author a finalist for the Governor General Literary Awards

Local author, David A. Robertson, is a finalist for the Governor General Literary Awards and he joins Global News Morning’s Kahla Evans with more on his book The Barren Ground.

Advertisement

Video Home