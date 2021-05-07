23 residents at Kelowna care home test positive COVID-19 despite 97 per cent receiving 1st vaccine dose

One more resident has tested positive for COVID-19 at a long-term care home in Kelowna that is currently dealing with a deadly outbreak. That brings the total number of cases connected to the outbreak at the Spring Valley Care Centre tonight to 33, along with three deaths connected to the outbreak. As Klaudia Van Emmerik reports, Interior Health is saying despite the deaths and number of cases, the vaccination rollout is working, as many of the infected residents are either asymptomatic or dealing with mild symptoms.