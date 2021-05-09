Focus Saskatchewan May 9 2021 3:55pm 03:03 Saskatchewan brewers celebrate Craft Beer Week What started as a basement brewery is now quite the beer business. Allison Bamford takes a look at how Malty National has expanded operation as craft breweries grow across the province. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7844497/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7844497/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?