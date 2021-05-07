Menu

Environment
May 7 2021 7:13pm
01:33

Snakes slithering out of brumation in Lethbridge

It’s that time of year in Lethbridge, where snakes are starting to come out after a winter tucked away. Jessica Robb explains the dos and don’ts when you cross paths with a snake.

