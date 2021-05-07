Global News at 5:30 Toronto May 7 2021 6:16pm 03:56 Getting vaccinated: A reporter’s shot at the COVID-19 shot On Monday, hot spot residents 18 years of age and older became eligible to receive their first vaccine dose. Shallima Maharaj is among some of the newly eligible getting inoculated. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7844312/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7844312/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?