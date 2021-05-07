Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
May 7 2021 6:16pm
03:56

Getting vaccinated: A reporter’s shot at the COVID-19 shot

On Monday, hot spot residents 18 years of age and older became eligible to receive their first vaccine dose. Shallima Maharaj is among some of the newly eligible getting inoculated.

