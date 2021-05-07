Menu

The Morning Show
May 7 2021 10:39am
06:12

Former ‘American Idol’ fan favourite Catie Turner performs her single ‘Mama’

Former ‘American Idol’ fan favourite Catie Turner joins The Morning Show for a TMS Couchella performance of her latest single ‘Mama’ in honour of her mom for Mother’s Day.

