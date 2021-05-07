Menu

The Morning Show
May 7 2021 10:38am
04:27

Professional rock climber Sean McColl talks about preparing for the Tokyo Olympics

Olympian Sean McColl talks about representing Canada in the Tokyo Olympics after sports climbing was added to the games for the first time.

