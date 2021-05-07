The Morning Show May 7 2021 10:38am 04:27 Professional rock climber Sean McColl talks about preparing for the Tokyo Olympics Olympian Sean McColl talks about representing Canada in the Tokyo Olympics after sports climbing was added to the games for the first time. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7842507/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7842507/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?