Canada
May 6 2021 6:25pm
More than 100K Albertans book COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday

More than 100,000 Albertans 30 years and older signed up for the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, the first day eligibility was expanded, according to Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

